Number of coronavirus cases in Israel continues to jump

529 cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in Israel, the Ministry of Health has announced. This is a significant increase of 102 new cases over the past 24 hours and 192 new cases over the past 48 hours. More than 2,200 tests for coronavirus have been carried out over the past 24 hours.

Of the 529 cases, six Israelis are in a serious condition and 13 are in a moderate condition but there have still been no fatalities. 14 patients have made a complete recovery and have been released.

Israel has begun implementing its controversial surveillance program and 400 Israelis have already been tracked via their smartphone and ordered into isolation after coming into contact with somebody diagnosed with coronavirus.

The latest sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 cases comes despite very strict new Ministry of Health instructions imposed since Tuesday ordering Israelis to leave home only for essential matters such as shopping or going to work. The Ministry of Health is believed to be concerned about the number of youth and young adults still ignoring these instructions.

