Nvidia hiring 600 in Israel

Less than a year after completing the acquisition of Israeli company Mellanox, which develops communications infrastructure for data centers, AI chips giant Nvidia has announced that it will hire 600 hardware and software engineers for a variety of roles at different levels.

Nvidia, which started out as a developer of graphics accelerators, has in recent years become a developer of Ai chips for four main markets: games, professional graphic simulations, data centers, and autonomous vehicles.

Together with Mellanox, Nvidia employs more than 2,400 people in Israel at seven development centers, in Yokne'am, Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Ra'anana, Beersheva, Kiryat Gat, and Tel Hai. Nvidia's development operation in Israel is its largest outside the US.

Nvidia Israel's head of human resources Gideon Rosenberg said, "Nvidia will hire people in the software development group and the chips, architecture, hardware and quality assurance group. In the past year, not only has the company not furloughed or laid off a single employee, but it has continued hiring hundreds of people, and in accordance with the spirit of the time, all the hiring and induction processes were adapted, and carried out remotely."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 29, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021