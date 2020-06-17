OCON CEO promotes intrauterine innovation

Keren Leshem has been appointed CEO of OCON Healthcare, which develops intrauterine to prevent pregnancy and treat abnormal uterine bleeding. She replaces Ariel Weinstein, who has stepped down after nine years.

The Israeli women's healthcare startup has developed the IUB Ballerine, a unique 3D ball shaped intrauterine solution to prevent pregnancy, which is 41% safer than the traditional 2D T-shaped plastic IUDs that cause many injuries when inserted and afterwards. The Ballerine is already sold in 24 countries, and has CE, AMAR and NHS approvals.

Based in Modi'in, OCON is also developing the SEAD solution to treat AUB (abnormal uterine bleeding) with no surgery or hysterectomy, and the product is now in phase II clinical trials.

These solutions actively increase life quality for many women, not having to use hormones or painful procedures to treat these conditions.

The company recently won the Seal of Excellence for the European Commission for research and innovation.

Leshem previously served as VP sales and business development and prior to that was VP of Dutch pharmacaeutical company VISUfarma, and CEO of Biolite Group company ViSci.

