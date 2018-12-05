OECD looking to hire Israeli analysts

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is waiting for Israelis to apply for special jobs being made available to Israelis for the first time. The job offers are for analysts in two Young Professionals programs designed to recruit and train excellent personnel for a career in the organization. The jobs are for two years in the OECD headquarters in the prestigious 16th Arrondissement in Paris. The jobs offer €4,000 a month in salary, full coverage of expenses incurred in moving to Paris, medical insurance, and a pension fund. The OECD employment model includes tenure after five years working in the organization.

Michal Shinwell, an Israeli economist and OECD policy analyst, believes that fewer than 10 of the 3,000 workers in the Paris headquarters are Israelis. She began working in the OECD Directorate for Statistics and Data in March 2017 on quality of life measurement and sustainable development. The combination came about because Shinwell specialized in the subject during her work at the Israel National Economic Council and became acquainted with OECD personnel, who recommended that she apply for an available job. "It's an amazing place to work for someone who wants to work on the border between research and policy," Shinwell told "Globes." "You can see things in proportion and study the agenda of various countries and their experience in dealing with problems similar to those of Israel."

In addition to two or three permanent employees, employees borrowed from the Bank of Israel, the Ministry of Finance, and the Antitrust Authority work temporarily at the OECD. Israelis working there say, "The ability of member countries to influence the organization's agenda has not yet been adequately realized in Israel. Influencing the selection of research topics is very important. Ministerial field-level employees are still unaware of the possibilities for utilizing the organization's research capabilities in their regular work."

Requirements for the jobs include a university degree and a maximum age of 30, with an extension to 33 for Israelis because of compulsory army service.

The deadline for applying is December 9. The next stage, which will take place in January, involves suitability tests, a motivational interview, and skills tests corresponding to the job requirements. Candidates who pass these initial stages will be summoned to interviews before a panel in Paris. Work at the OECD is scheduled to begin in September 2019.

Deputy head of mission and economic minister at Israel's permanent mission to the OECD Ran Ridnik says that the OECD advertises hundreds of jobs every year in public tenders. Most of the jobs are in the organization's various professional departments, such as macroeconomics, taxation, law, economic development, communications, society, finance, and agriculture, with others in the administrative departments. Lack of interest among Israelis, however, has kept the number of Israeli OECD employees low. OECD's management and the Israeli delegation to the OECD have recently been striving to arouse interest in these jobs among Israelis. The Israeli delegation also plans to advertise the relevant jobs on the website and the social media.

