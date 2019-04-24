OPPO puts DSP Group's SmartVoice in new smartphone

Israeli integrative wireless chipset solutions developer DSP Group Inc. (Nasdaq: DSPG) announced today that OPPO has integrated its SmartVoice technology into its OPPO Reno smartphone. The new phone was announced in China last week.

By providing low power consumption and far-field voice capabilities, DSP Group’s low-power DBMD4 audio system-on-chip (SoC) allows users of the new OPPO phones to access Breeno and all its capabilities through high-accuracy far-field and two-way voice algorithms for a natural, seamless user experience.

DSP Group CEO Ofer Elyakim said, “For over 10 years OPPO has relentlessly pursued the optimum synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology, and we are delighted to be part of the next stage of that objective by voice enabling the Breeno intelligent assistant. Our SmartVoice solutions are being recognized globally and by wide selection of applications as the leading solutions for low power far-field always on voice.”

DSP Group’s DBMD4 chipset is an ultra-low-power platform in an always-on device and also conserves battery power as it wakes the device from sleep.

