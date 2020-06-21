Oded Eran resigns as Bank Hapoalim chair

Oded Eran, chairman of the board of directors of Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI), has officially and finally resigned the position because of ill health. The news follows an announcement at the beginning of the month that Eran was taking indefinite leave.

At that time, the bank said that external director Ruben Krupik would replace Eran during his absence. The bank has yet to decide on a permanent replacement.

Adv. Oded Eran took up the post of chairman of Bank Hapoalim on January 1, 2017. He had served as a director of the bank since February 2016, on behalf of controlling shareholder Shari Arison. He replaced Yair Seroussi as chairman, and was re-elected to the post even after there ceased to be a controlling interest in the bank. In the past year, Eran led the appointment of a new CEO at the bank. Ultimately, Dov Kotler was preferred for the job, ahead of internal candidates.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 21, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020