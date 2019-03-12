Omri Casspi investing millions in cannabis businesses

Retired generals, tycoons, politicians seeking election, and weather-beaten farmers are not the only jumping on the cannabis bandwagon. Sources inform "Globes" that Israeli basketball player Omri Casspi recently invested millions of dollars in in overseas cannabis import and export permits, as far as is known in Brazil, Jamaica, and two other countries.

It appears that Casspi is laying the groundwork for business activities after he winds up his NBA basketball career, during which he has earned tens of millions of dollars. The BDO firm is advising Casspi in his business activity, and he is looking for a CEO to manage it.

Casspi, 31, who started his basketball career on the Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball team, began playing in the NBA in 2009 after being the 23rd choice on the first round of the NBA draft. The Sacramento Kings selected him, and he became the first Israeli player in the NBA. He has since played 10 seasons on seven different teams.

Casspi's career has seen ups and downs. Last year, he joined the NBA champion Golden State Warriors and began the season well, but was injured towards the end of the season before the playoffs began. The team eventually won the championship again after releasing Casspi. This year was also disappointing for Casspi, after he signed a contract for the $2.2 million NBA minimum pay for a veteran player for the second consecutive year, this time with the Memphis Grizzlies. Following another injury suffered by the player, the team released him last month.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 12, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019