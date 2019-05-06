On Independence Day eve, Israel's population exceeds 9m

Israel's population has surpassed 9 million on the eve of Israel's 71st Independence Day, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports.

The population has grown by 2% or 177,000 since last Independence Day. Over the year, 188,000 babies were born, 31,000 people immigrated to Israel and 47,000 people died.

The Central Bureau of Statistics projects that Israel's population will reach 10 million by 2024, 15 million by 2048 and 20 million by 2065.

6,697,000 Israelis are Jewish (74.3%), 1,890,000 are Arabs (20.9%), while 434,000 (4.8%) belong other religions and communities.

45% of World Jewry lives in Israel.

