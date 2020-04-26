On Independence Day eve Israel's population nearly 9.2m

Israel's population has reached 9.19 million on the eve of Israel's 72nd Independence Day, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports.

The population has grown by 1.9% or 171,000 since last Independence Day. Over the year, 180,000 babies were born, 32,000 people immigrated to Israel and 44,000 people died.

The Central Bureau of Statistics projects that Israel's population will reach 11 million by 2030, and 15.2 million by 2048, which will be the country's 100th anniversary.

Israel's is a young country by OECD standards with 28% of the population below the age of 14, while the OECD average in 18%. Israel's over 65 population comprises 12% of the country compared with the OECD average of 17%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 26, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020