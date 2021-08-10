One Technologies to provide Microsoft cloud services to Cal

Information technology services company One Software Technologies (TASE: ONE) has signed a contract estimated to be worth several million dollars annually with credit card company Cal Israel Credit Cards. One Software Technologies subsidiary U-BTech Solutions will provide Cal with licensing and support services for Microsoft cloud and a package of complementary services over a period of three years.

One Software Technologies, headed by Adi Eyal, is traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange at a market cap of nearly NIS 3.5 billion. It bought U-BTech last year for NIS 14 million, and subsequently bought Taldor Computer Systems for NIS 250 million.

Cal has 3.5 million customers and provides services to tens of thousands of businesses. The company says that it chose U-BTech out of a need to concentrate all Microsoft services in the hands of one provider. A few years ago, Cal used U-BTech to transfer its digital assets to Microsoft cloud.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 10, 2021

