Oracle to pay Israel employees bonus salary

Software giant Oracle is to grant all its 400 employees in Israel a bonus salary next month. In a letter sent to the company's employees in Israel Oracle VP and Country Leader Oracle Israel Eran Feigenbaum wrote, "We are all sad at the loss of so many lives and pray for the safe return of the hostages. Our number one priority has always been to ensure your safety and welfare."

Feigenbaum continued, "Oracle will provide financial support to all its employees in Israel through a one-time salary payment. This payment will be paid in the coming days into your bank account. This payment is in addition to your regular salary from Oracle, and we hope it will provide additional support to you and your families during this difficult time." He adds that Oracle stands firmly behind Israel and supports it.

Oracle joins other tech giants such as Intel, Nvidia, Salesforce and SAP, which have also given their employees financial grants during the war.

At the start of the war, Oracle published a post on its LinkedIn account, saying, "We condemn the terrorist attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. Oracle will provide all the necessary support to the government of Israel and security organizations."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 2, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.