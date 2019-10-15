Orasis Pharmaceuticals reports presbyopia treatment trial success

Herzliya-based Orasis Pharmaceuticals, which is developing a corrective eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia as an alternative to reading glasses, has announced that its CSF-1 eye drop successfully met the primary endpoint in a Phase 2b clinical study in individuals with presbyopia.

Presbyopia is the inability to focus on near objects. It commonly occurs after the age of 40 and affects more than 1.8 billion people worldwide.

The company says that CSF-1 successfully demonstrated statistically significant improvement in distance-corrected near visual acuity. It adds that CSF-1 demonstrated an exceptional safety and tolerability profile.

"The successful completion of the Phase 2b study is a significant milestone for Orasis. We are encouraged by these results and CSF-1’s potential to improve the quality of life for people with presbyopia," said Elad Kedar, chief executive officer of Orasis.

The trial evaluated the efficacy and safety of CSF-1 in 166 participants across several research centers in the US.

Among the investors in Orasis are the ophthalmology focused venture capital fund Visionary Ventures, Sequoia Capital, SBI (Japan) Innovation Fund, LifeSci Venture Partners, and Maverick Ventures.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 15, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019