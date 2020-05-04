Orchestra Group buys Israeli cybersecurity co Cronus

Orchestra Group has acquired Israeli cybersecurity startup Cronus. The acquisition has been made in order to expand Orchestra's technological solutions and capabilities in developing integrated and proactive cybersecurity solutions. The amount paid for the acquisition has not been disclosed.

Cronus, which was founded in 2014 by Doron Sivan and Matan Azugi, has developed systems to act as virtual hackers. In other words, the systems facilitate the running of attack path scenarios by external organizations in order to automatically check existing protection. The patent registered system identifies the most dangerous vulnerable points in the network and prioritizes them for remediation.

RELATED ARTICLES Cybersecurity synchronization co Orchestra raises $7.5m

Orchestra, which was founded in Israel in 2018, by CEO Omri Lavie, CTO Dr. Jacob Ukelson, and COO Isaac Zack, has developed a platform on which different cybersecurity solutions can be operated ranging from traditional products from veteran companies through to the most innovative solutions from startups. The synchronization created by Orchestra provides a platform with a unified, comprehensive policy that gives customers cybserceurity with 360 degree pro-activity.

Lavie, a veteran player in the high-tech and cybersecurity fields who was a cofounder of NSO Group, said, "We plan to invest in and to significantly improve Cronus' interesting developments. The acquisition of Cronus together with the excellent team of employees, who are joining us, will assist us in future developments for synchronized and proactive cyber defense."

Orchestra has 35 employees in the US, Europe and its R&D Center in Tel Aviv. The company's target customers are mainly large companies that need to work with a large number of cybersecurity solutions but most of the solutions are narrow and they all need to be synchronized - a major challenge for any company and thus the need for a platform. Cronus' developments will be integrated into Orchestra's broad raft of solutions.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 4, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020