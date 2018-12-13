Osem-Nestle sells US hummus and salads activities

One of the first strategic steps of Osem-Nestle's new CEO Avi Ben Assayag is to sell the company's hummus and salad activities in the US, sources inform "Globes." The buyer is Lakeview Farms, an American marketer and manufacturer of refrigerated desserts, dips, seafood salads and spreads. Osem-Nestle's hummus and salad products are sold under the Tribe brand name.

No financial details about the deal were disclosed but Osem has invested tens of millions of dollars in developing the brand, which has 85 employees in the US.

Osem-Nestle will continue its international operations, which include exporting kosher products to North America and activities in 12 European countries through Tivol Europe.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 13, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018