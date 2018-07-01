Entera Bio lists on Nasdaq at fourth attempt

Israeli drug development company Entera Bio has raised $11 million on Nasdaq at a company valuation of $91 million. This was the fourth attempt to list on Nasdaq by the Jerusalem based company which is developing treatments for osteoporosis and a rare thyroid condition.

Entera Bio offered 1.4 million shares at $8, the low end of the range of $8 to $10 and will list on Nasdaq with ENTX ticker. Maxim Group LLC acted as lead manager on the deal.

