Otzma Yehudit rejoins government

Following the renewal of Israel’s military campaign against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Likud and Otzma Yehudit parties announced in a joint press release today that they had agreed that "Otzma Yehudit will rejoin the government of Israel today, and Otzma Yehudit ministers will return to the government."

Otzma Yehudit, headed by Itamar Ben-Gvir, left the coalition in January in protest against the signing of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas. Its ministers’ portfolios were placed in the temporary custody of Likud ministers. The government is due to vote today on bringing back Ben-Gvir and the other party members who held ministerial posts. A vote in the Knesset is due tomorrow.

