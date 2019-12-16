OurCrowd consortium wins New Zealand incubator tender

Jerusalem-based venture capital investing platform OurCrowd announced today that it is part of a consortium that has won a tender to run a startup incubator in New Zealand.

OurCrowd will be part of a consortium led by New Zealand’s Sprout. OurCrowd and its partners were chosen by the New Zealand government agency, Callaghan Innovation, to run a new agtech and foodtech incubator in New Zealand. The consortium includes US based agtech venture group Finistere Ventures and New Zealand’s food giant Fonterra and animal management company Gallagher.

OurCrowd founder and CEO Jon Medved said, "We’re very excited to join this exciting consortium and participate in our first global incubator outside of Israel. This will hopefully be the first of many international incubators with which we will partner around the world. This is our second incubator in the food and agtech arena, and there is no better place to do this than the incredible innovative environment of New Zealand."

OurCrowd has a wealth of experience running incubators in Israel including: The OurCrowd LABS02 deep tech incubator in Jerusalem in collaboration with India’s Reliance and US-based Motorola Solutions and Hebrew University’s Yissum; the LABS08 incubator in Beersheva, focused on cybersecurity and digital health in collaboration with Soroka Medical Center and the National Cybersecurity Directorate; and the recently awarded "Fresh Start" foodtech incubator in northern Israel with Finistere and Israeli food industry leaders Tnuva and Tempo.

Sprout Chief Executive Dean Tilyard said, "By bringing together two global companies with internationally connected and experienced investment partners, Sprout is developing a world class platform to allow early stage agritech and future food technologies to be commercialised and launched into international markets. Together we will be able to provide more support for entrepreneurs and organisations who want to move fast and think big and who are committed to building solutions for problems that address the challenges and opportunities of global food production."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 16, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019