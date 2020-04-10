Over 10,000 Covid-19 cases in Israel, fatality rate rises

The number of people in Israel who have died after contracting the Covid-19 coronavirus rose to 92 this morning, the Ministry of Health has announced. Twenty one of the fatalities from the coronavirus have occurred over the past 48 hours compared with 20 in the 48 hours before that. 13 people have died over the past 24 hours.

Over 30% of the fatalities have been in assisted living homes for the elderly including 11 people in the Mishan home in Beersheva and seven people in a home in Yavniel in northern Israel.

There are now 10,095 confirmed cases of the virus in Israel, of which 164 are described as severe, with 125 of these patients connected to ventilators. 178 people are moderately ill while the rest have mild symptoms and 1,061 people who were hospitalized have recovered from the disease and have been discharged.

While Israel remains in lockdown until at least after the Passover holiday, the prohibition on travel between cities was lifted this morning. The Ministry of Health had reportedly wanted to keep this restriction in place but the Ministry of Finance's view prevailed.

