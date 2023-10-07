Over 200 killed in surprise attack from Gaza Strip

In a surprise attack, thousands of rockets have been fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip since this morning, while dozens of terrorists penetrated into Israeli territory by land and sea, and by air, using paragliders. At least 200 Israel’s are reported to have been killed and over 1,400 wounded, hundreds of them severely. Intense firefights are taking place between IDF troops and the terrorists. Residents of communities in the south of Israel have been desperately calling for help from the army. Terrorists are holed up in houses in some these settlements, holding hostages, and the IDF has confirmed that Hamas has taken captives. Three terrorist groups were killed near the border fence.

Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant has extended the state of emergency to cover the entire country. Minister of Energy and Infrastructures Israel Katz has signed an order instructing Israel Electric Corporation to cease supplying power to the Gaza Strip.

US President Joe Biden has spoken to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and he issued a statement afterwards saying: "Terrorism is never justified. Israel has a right to defend itself and its people. The United States warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation. And my Administration’s support for Israel’s security is rock solid and unwavering." Netanyahu himself said at the start of a meeting of the security cabinet this afternoon, "Since this morning, Israel has been at war. Our first goal is to clear the territory of infiltrating enemy forces and to restore quiet to the settlements that were attacked. The second, goal is simultaneously to exact a huge price of the enemy, including within the Gaza Strip. The third goal is to reinforce other fronts so that no-one will make the mistake of joining in this war."

Within Israel, opposition leaders Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz have expressed willingness to enter a unity government to deal with the emergency.

The Israel Air Force has attacked targets in the Gaza Strip, including two multi-storey buildings used by the leadership of Hamas, which controls the territory, and by its military units.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 7, 2023.

