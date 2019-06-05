Over 2m tourists visit Israel Jan-May 2019

466,000 tourists came to Israel last month, up 11% from May 2018, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. Despite the disappointing number of tourists who came to Tel Aviv last month for the Eurovision Song Contest, May still saw a record number of tourists come to Israel. 466,000 tourists came to Israel last month, up 11% from May 2018, which was itself a record year, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports.

In the first five months of 2019, 2.03 million tourists came to Israel, up 10% from 2018, says the Central Bureau of Statistics. Israel is well on course to be the record number of 4,120,800 tourists who came to Israel in 2018.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 5, 2019

