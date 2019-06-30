PA arrests businessman who attended Bahrain conference

The Palestinian Authority has arrested Palestinian businessman Salah Abu Miala of Hebron, who participated Peace to Prosperity Conference sponsored by the US that took place in Bahrain last week.

A report on a Palestinian news website states that Abu Miala was arrested on Friday night by Palestinian security forces as he returned home from Bahrain. Four other businessmen who were in Bahrain and whose names were made public are wanted by the Palestinian Authority, which so far has not managed to arrest them.

According to one report, the four are in Israeli territory. Palestinian Authority sources said that the reason for Abu Miala's arrest was "tax offenses and suspicions of corruption."

The names of several Palestinians who attended the Bahrain conference were published on Palestinian social media, provoking condemnation and even calls to harm them.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 30, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019