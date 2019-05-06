Pact with Hamas draws political fire

Public transport in the south of Israel will gradually resume operation this morning, following the announcement by the IDF spokesperson that a ceasefire agreement had been reached between Israel and Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip, through the mediation of Egypt and the UN. The ceasefire was first reported by Palestinian media, according to which it came into effect at 4:30 this morning.

At least 600 hundred rockets were fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip in the current round of fighting, which began on Saturday morning when the IDF retaliated following Palestinian fire at Israeli soldiers.. The Iron Dome system intercepted over 150 of them, but 35 hits were spotted in built-up areas. In response, the IDF attacked some 350 targets in the Gaza Strip, among them Hamas's interior internal security headquarters and its cyber facilities. A senior Hamas figure, Hamed al-Khoudary, was killed in a targeted assassination. Al-Khoudary was responsible for the transfer of funds from Iran to terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip. He was killed by a direct hit to the car in which he was travelling. Four Israelis were killed by rocket fire yesterday.

The ceasefire has drawn criticism from politicians in Israel. Senior Likud politician Gideon Sa'ar wrote on Twitter this morning: "The ceasefire, in the circumstances in which it was obtained, is devoid of achievements for Israel. The intervals between rounds of violent attacks on Israel and its citizens are becoming shorter and shorter, and between times the terror organizations in Gaza are growing stronger. The battle has not been avoided but postponed."

Leader of the Opposition designate Benny Gantz wrote that Israel had lost its power to deter attacks. "Nearly 700 rockets launched at Israel, many wounded and four killed - all the product of the loss of deterrence - end with another surrender extortion by Hamas and the terror organizations. All that the government has done, once again, is to lay the next battle on our doorstep."

