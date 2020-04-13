Paris high-tech show VivaTech postponed until 2021

by Brett Kline It's official. The VivaTech technology show, originally scheduled for May of this year in Paris, will not be held in 2020.

The fifth edition of the show will be held in the spring of 2021. The fourth edition in 2019 attracted some 125,000 visitors. More than 10,000 start-ups worldwide took part in the 90 challenges organized by VivaTech partners.

In a press release, VivaTech CEO Julie Ranty noted, "Co-Presidents Maurice Levy, Pierre Louette and I regret having to postpone the fifth edition of VivatTech. All the stakeholders in the global economy need to insure the resumption of their post-COVID-crisis activities, and we understand and respect their imperatives."

VivaTech founder Maurice Levy, the President of the board of Publicis advertising group, the third largest in the world, told "Globes", "The remarkable success of VivaTech creates an obligation of excellence and performance for each edition. It would have been possible to have a downgraded edition in the fall of 2020 but this would have been counterproductive for the startups, the participants and the partners."

Levy, who has always paid close attention to Israeli participation in VivaTech, added, "I know that Israeli startups are among those companies leading efforts worldwide to find a vaccine for the COVID-19 virus. Technology leaders from across the globe, including from defense industries, as is currently the case in Israel, have a major role to play in fighting the virus and mitigating the severity of its consequences for the modern world."

