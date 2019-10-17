Partner TV to launch Spotify for subscribers

Israeli telco Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) has announced the launch of a collaboration with music streaming company Spotify. Partner subscribers will be able to download the Spotify app onto the Partner TV set-box.

Partner's research has found that there is a growing audience that is prepared to pay for Spotify's music experience on their TV sets. The company is hoping that many of Partner TV's 170,000 Israeli subscribers will download the Spotify app. The app has been put automatically on the set-box and there is no need to call a technician.

Partner is offering Spotify Premium to subscribers (including ads) for a free three month trial after which there will be a monthly fee of NIS 19.90.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 17, 2019

