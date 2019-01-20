Partner TV to market personalized ads

Israeli telco Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) over the Internet TV service Partner TV is installing an Addressable TV system and starting to broadcast advertisements adapted to the customer. The first company to advertise on Partner TV is Sano, whose campaign will appear on a number of Partner TV channels, including the Viva channel, the Viva Plus channel currently broadcasting the "Bride from Istanbul" series, the Teddy Israeli humor channel broadcasting exclusively on Partner TV, and VOD content.

Addressable TV is one of the leading trends in markets such as the US. The idea is to adapt advertising to not just target markets, but to individual people. An advertising broadcast system is not enough to make personalized advertising effective; the advertiser also needs various interfaces with the customer. This segment is only just beginning, including overseas. The US market regards this as the most suitable advertising for markets in which the customer is difficult to reach; it is regarded more as digital advertising than television advertising. The situation in Israel is different; the market is small, and it is relatively easy to reach the target audience. In addition, television still has resonance and impact in Israel that are hard to find in large markets. The advertising that Partner TV will offer competes more with advertising directed at Google and Facebook, rather than conventional television advertising.

Partner TV now has smart converters in 118,000 households that support personalized advertising on the interface, the life channels, VOD, and shared apps. From an advertising viewpoint, the quantity is still small; the importance of the system now is what it may offer in the future. Right now, it changes nothing substantial in the advertising market or Partner TV's composition of revenue.

