Partner chooses Mavenir for infrastructure upgrade

Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) selected US company Mavenir to upgrade its core mobile telephone network, a project that Partner has been planning for the past year, sources inform "Globes." The US company's Israeli development center is in Ra'anana. The Ministry of Communications was informed of the upgrade, including its various stages and the fact that installing the new core does not include 5G, which is not part of the current project. A Partner executive explained that in the current state of the mobile communications market, investing in 5G was not worthwhile.

Partner chose Mavenir's technological solutions for upgrading its network core and adding new capabilities, expanding existing voice services such as VoLTE (voice calls on a 4G network) and WiFi calling, and installing additional technologies in its data core for surfing on mobile devices.

Upgrading its core is an important step that will enable Partner to maintain its technological advantage on its mobile network, install new advanced technologies and services, and expand the capabilities of the IoT network it launched last year. The first stages of the plan will begin in the coming weeks, while the complete upgrade and installation of capabilities and the new core will be spread over a number of years.

Mavenir provides end-to-end network solutions including vIMS advanced core services, a vEPC core for surfing on mobile devices, vRAN subnet radio for 4G, and a rich assortment of value added services (VAS). The company's advanced solutions are installed at dozens of mobile phone operators all over the world, such as T-Mobile and Verizon, with a large market share of VoLTE and WiFi calling users. Based in the US, Mavenir operates in many European and Asian countries.

