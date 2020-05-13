Partner expands Netflix collaboration

Israeli telecom company Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) and Netflix today unveiled a first of its kind collaboration in Israel, launching an integrated package of Partner TV and Netflix, which includes Partner TV with all its content and advanced interface together with Netflix with its content, in one package, for NIS 99 per month.

The new package includes an advanced 4K STB with voice search supporting remote, a catch-up service that automatically records channels up to two weeks back, tens of thousands of free VOD content, dozens of linear channels including a variety of children's channels, sports, international news, nature, health, lifestyle, history, documentary and more.

Partner TV's combined triple includes Internet, fixed line telephony, and as of today also Netflix, at a price starting at NIS 189 per month, and only NIS 99 in the first two months!

Partner Group CEO Isaac Benbenisti said: "Three years ago, we began Partner TV and Netflix's joint journey announcing a groundbreaking partnership, and since then we have successfully transformed the TV market in Israel, with incredible subscriber growth and a revolution in viewing habits. Today, we are once again changing the rules with an exclusive and winning combination of the world's leading content and the most advanced interface in Israel, and all at the most attractive price in the Israeli market. Partner TV is the first television service in Israel to integrate Netflix's content, and our unique collaboration with Netflix brings Partner TV customers the perfect viewing experience."

Netflix VP Business Development EMEA Maria Ferreras said: "We are pleased to expand our partnership with Partner TV to make Netflix consumption even easier in Israel. With this innovative new step and Netflix’s extensive variety of original content from across the world, Partner TV customers will be able to seamlessly access and enjoy the best content in one place."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 13, 2020

