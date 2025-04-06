Partner forms int'l business diivision

Partner Communications Group (TASE: PTNR) has announced the establishment of a global business division. Nissan Arieh has been appointed the division’s VP.

The division will be responsible for all business relationships in Israel and globally, and for expanding Partner’s business activities with operators and companies abroad and with global companies requiring services in Israel and via Israel. The division will collaborate with roaming, data, voice and IoT operators worldwide, and will enter into international fiber infrastructure agreements, such as the dark fiber agreement with Tamares Telecom stretching from the Jordan-Israel border to Haifa.

Arieh is the co-founder and CEO of Unigaea, a communications infrastructure company providing data center interconnect services. He has extensive professional experience in the international arena. He was VP Global Business at Bezeq International for over 20 years.

Partner Group CEO Avi Gabbay said, "From my many years of acquaintance with Nissan, I am confident that his many connections and extensive professional experience will lead us to growth in the field and to wider use of our infrastructure."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 6, 2025.

