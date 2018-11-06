Partner launches Apple Business Manager in Israel

Partner Communications Ltd.'s (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) business division has launched Apple Business Manager (ABM) in Israel. Yesterday, a launch event was held at Apple's offices in Herzliya, attended by senior Partner managers. This follows a successful pilot program conducted over several weeks. Partner has already installed the service at several customers, among the Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) and Isracard.

The service, which has been launched in dozens of countries, among them the US, the UK and Germany, includes the Apple DEP and Apple VPP services, which offer enterprises a range of management solutions through a special interface, security, application management at the enterprise level, using iPhone handsets and any Apple product.

One of the main advantages of this service over existing services on the market is the ability to manage devices remotely even before they have been supplied to the user. Partner says that the service has significant advantages for business customers , such as a single interface that provides a complete package of management products, control and information security for managing employees' devices, the ability to change security and information access definitions for any device connected to the network easily and efficiently, with a minimal amount of time required for locating and dealing with the device, version updates and addition of new features in real time for the entire "fleet" of employees' smart devices, and more.

Partner VP Business Division Yakov Truzman said, "We ascribe great importance to the expansion of our strategic cooperation with Apple and to the launch of unique products in the enterprise market. The rise in the number of mobile devices with direct access to the enterprise's data and systems has created a need for sophisticated and efficient management of these smart devices, which is answered perfectly by the ABM service, which offers a substantial advantage to the enterprise's IT manager and in routine communication with employees. Partner's authorization by Apple as the first company in Israel to offer this new service to businesses comes on top of a series of unique collaborations and value propositions that Partner offers in the most comprehensive basket of services and products in Israel for business customers."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 6, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018