Partner reintroduces free Netflix for new subscribers

Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) is again subsidizing Netflix for new subscribers. The company announced today that it was subsidizing six months of Netflix service on Partner TV for new triple package subscribers and Partner TV bundle subscribers.

Partner reported today over 118,000 households were using its television service, and that a joint campaign by Partner and Netflix would begin in the coming days.

Partner says that the free six-month Netflix subscription benefit in the HD package is available starting today. The benefit is designed for new subscribers to Partner TV in combination with Internet service (provider and infrastructure) or to Internet service (provider and infrastructure) in combination with landline service at a price starting from NIS 129 for a bundle or triple service on Partner's fiber infrastructure, or starting at NIS 139 on the infrastructure of Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) or HOT Telecommunication Systems Ltd. (TASE: HOT).

Partner's decision to renew its subsidy for Netflix comes at the same time that the company is terminating its sports viewing benefit. Up until now, Partner gave a free year's viewing of premium sports channels for a year. This benefit is ending today and being replaced by the Netflix subsidy.

Partner apparently needs some kind of benefit in order to maintain its recruitment of new subscribers. The company denies that its new measure is designed to combat poorer subscriber recruitment results.

Hot also plans to introduce Netflix service soon, but for payment, accompanied by a campaign. This also may have contributed to Partner's decision to restore its Netflix benefit.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 1, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019