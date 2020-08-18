Partner's Q2 mobile revenue shrinks 5%

Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) reports a 5% decline in its total mobile telephony revenue in the second quarter of this year as a result of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Service revenue in this segment fell by 10% in comparison with the second quarter of 2019 to NIS 405 million. Partner is the strongest of Israel's mobile carriers when it comes to roaming services, and it was predictable that it would be affected most by the pandemic.

The company made up for part of the decline in mobile service revenue through equipment sales and its Internet and television services, which grew by 7% to NIS 272 million. Net profit for the quarter was NIS 7 million.

Partner's total revenue for the second quarter was NIS 774 million, down 1% in comparison with the second quarter of 2019. Operating profit shrank by 9% to NIS 20 million. The company attributes this to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Average monthly revenue per mobile user was NIS 51 in the second quarter of 2020, down 12% from NIS 58 in the second quarter of 2019. The company recruited 15,000 television subscribers, bringing the total to 220,000.

Patrner CEO Isaac Benbenisti said, "The rapid adjustments we have made at Partner to adapt to the coronavirus period are reflected in the results that we publish today. Partner finished the quarter with a net profit of NIS 7 million, despite the harmful impacts from the restrictions on international travel and the reduced activity in shopping malls. The strengthening of the fixed-line segment and our status as a communications group contributed to our ability to remain stable during this period.

"In addition, Partner's financial strength led to an improvement in the outlook of our A+ rating from negative to stable. This change, when the impact of the coronavirus crisis is at its peak, demonstrates our ability to continue to operate in times of uncertainty."

