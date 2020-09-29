Pelephone, Partner, Hot Mobile receive 5G licenses

Minister of Communications Yoaz Hendel awarded licenses to mobile carriers Pelephone, Hot Mobile and <A target=new href=http://orange.co.il/>Partner Communications Ltd.</a> (Nasdaq: <a href=Javascript:viewInstrument('PTNR',11,'EN')>PTNR</a>; TASE: <a href=Javascript:viewInstrument('1083484',45,'EN')>PTNR</a>) today to operate 5G networks in Israel. It was also reported that Hendel will extend the work of the frequencies' committee to award more frequencies.

<p>Hendel stressed the importance of issuing the licenses quickly so that the companies would be able to deploy and operate 5G services as soon as possible. Hendel said that Israel was going through a difficult period, and that it was good that there were some hopeful signs of progress and growth. He also said that his ministry would put an emphasis on transparency on 5G coverage as well as on other matters.

<p>The Ministry of Communications did not comment on the question of the incentives that the telecommunications companies are meant to receive, because it has not yet completed its checks on whether each of the companies has met the conditions laid down in the tender. It would appear that Pelephone, Partner and Hot Mobile will receive the full grant since they finished setting up the first 250 cellular sites in the third quarter. <a target=new href=http://www.cellcom.co.il/>Cellcom Israel Ltd.</a> (NYSE:<a href=Javascript:viewInstrument('CEL',4,'EN')>CEL</a>; TASE:<a href=Javascript:viewInstrument('11015349',45,'EN')>CEL</a>) and Xfone will complete site construction in the coming quarter, and will therefore presumably receive the reduced grant.

<p>Pelephone CEO Ran Guron said that his company's subscribers would be able to receive 5G services immediately in 150 towns and cities in Israel. Partner CEO Itzik Benbenishti said that today's announcement was very significant news for all Partner's subscribers, especially at the beginning of the new year in the Jewish calendar.

<p>Hot Mobile CEO Ilan Brook said that his company was very excited, and that from today the company's subscribers, both business and private, would be able to benefit from 5G services.

<p><i>Published by Globes, Israel business news - <a href=http://en.globes.co.il>en.globes.co.il</a> - on September 29, 2020</i>

<p><i>© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020</i>