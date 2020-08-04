Pelephone launching 5G network

Pelephone Communications Ltd. has announced the launch of its 5G network. Called 'Pelephone Plus' the network will begin operating as soon as the company receives the appropriate frequencies. Bezeq unit Pelephone has already built a network of hundreds of sites in recent months that will become commercial as soon as the frequencies are allocated.

Pelephone acquired a network of 250 5G sites from Erikson, wich has earned it a NIS 80 million grant from the Ministry of Communications.

Pelephone Plus will be a major improvement on the existing network. New plans available will be a 200 gigabit gaming package for NIS 49.90 per month and a 500 gigabit package for NIS 59.90 per month.

At the same time, the Ministry of Communications has issued the major tender for 5G frequencies.

