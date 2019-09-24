Pelephone to fire 500, 25% of work force

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) mobile phone unit Pelephone Communications Ltd. is planning on laying off 400-500 employees, a quarter of its staff, including temporary workers, the workers' committee says. The layoffs will be in the company's service and engineering departments. Management is saying that the number of layoffs will be far fewer.

The planned layoffs are not attracting much attention, because the workers have already been campaigning against the company's streamlining plans for several months. Sources inform "Globes," however, that the management is seeking to lay off 500 employees, which is causing a major crisis, with the workers demonstrating in front of the homes of senior company executives, including CEO Ran Guron.

Pelephone is undergoing operational consolidation with fellow Bezeq subsidiaries Bezeq International and Yes, a measure designed to achieve significant savings on costs in order to improve Bezeq's unimpressive profitability.

