"People don't understand exponential growth"

"The world has been transformed overnight, observes Prof. Ori Heffetz, a researcher in behavioral economics who divides his time between the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Cornell University.

"Just as in Kafka's story Gregor Samsa wakes up in the morning and discovers he has turned into a huge insect, we woke up in the morning and found that the rules of the game had changed and we had to navigate a new route mid-flight. I returned to Israel on March 6, and then there were rumors that very soon everybody who had come back from abroad would have to go into isolation. I made a quick calculation and I understood that in all likelihood I would be in lockdown until the 20th and wouldn't be able to go with my daughter on her annual school trip, as I had promised. It sounds so funny today. What annual school trip. There's no school, nothing at all."

During Heffetz's self-isolation, each evening the government would introduce stricter orders to the public. World leaders asked themselves how to explain to the public the size of the threat that was causing them to shut themselves in at home and if it would be possible to impose a Chinese-style lockdown. "What's more worthwhile, to tell people the worst of all and then slowly ease up, or the opposite? If you first of all leak the decision that there will be a 'complete lockdown' and then afterwards impose more moderate measures, the public will breathe more easily. On the other hand, if you begin more simply, the first blow will seem lighter and seem more credible and thought out. You get used to it and then you deliver the second part of the blow. It hasn't come as a completr surprise and the point of reference has changed. Every country is guessing differently on this matter at the moment."

It's hard to perceive the size of the threat in this case, it takes time

"To understand exponential growth doesn't come naturally to us. People have a problem imagining it. The prime minister tried to explain exponential growth. He told people that in another month and a half there could be millions infected. But how can that be when yesterday there were only 100. Until a short while ago nobody had died in Israel from the virus. It's difficult to perceive that in one moment it can explode. Therefore, most of the public hasn't grasped the scale of it. The gloomy forecasts felt a little fanciful. It won't happen to me."

Why is it so difficult for people to sit at home now and wait until the crisis fades?

"We pay too much heed to the present rather than the future. Our suffering in this scenario is immediate and it's clear to us what it is. The profit is not clear and not immediate. There are tangible, drastic and painful prohibitions today, which we feel immediately. Our ability to sit at home and cope well depends not only on whether everybody is healthy but also if we know that we can put food on the table for our family. My ability to enjoy the time with the children fell on us out of the skies and is now only on the assumption that I don't have existential economic anxieties.

"When you live in poverty or with shortages, 'the processor' in your brain is busy the entire time, because it is continually trying to solve this problem. It is preoccupied. You sit with the children but your brain is working overtime on how it is going to solve this and what am I going to do. If you have existential concerns, then this time you have received at home has become the biggest nightmare. We are in a market economy which says that not everybody has security, and certainly not for life. But in times like these when you can't do anything and it doesn't depend on you - everything that the state can do to reduce that anxiety has enormous value."

"The government will help"

While the government was procrastinating for a month before presenting its economic plan, Heffetz wrote an article entitled, "To Plug the Economy into a Ventilator." Ultimately it will end, he explained and we will resume hugging and shaking hands. The economy will also resume prospering. But 'the end' could come painfully and slowly, accompanies by hesitancy. The recipe for a tragedy sits before us. The health crisis is temporary, "but the economic crisis could take years, if we don't do the right thing."

What do you think about the government's economic rescue plan?

"Our situation is better than it was a week ago and it's the right direction. This threat is developing very quickly and decisions have to be taken under fire and there's no time to spend a month discussing the optimal plan. They'll be holes in it and money will reach the wrong places, but there is no choice. We cannot wait longer. A team worked on it for several days without sleeping and provided it response. NIS 10 billion to the health system - that's money for the front line. It's important to give money urgently to households that suffered a financial blow out of the blue and we're talking about people who can't make ends meet. Some sort of response has also been given to the self-employed, those just over 67 and young people, and this has to be done. Now we have to overcome the red tape and transfer the money as quickly as possible. A war has broken out and we've all be called up to the reserves and deployed in our homes. We have to reinforce the social security system and the way it works."

If it was up to you, what would you do differently?

"I went into a falafel place and asked the owner - what would help you now? He said - we'll take a loan, we'll work hard for two or three years, and somehow we'll manage. The self-employed are always at war. They don't sit at home and wait for gifts, they work hard and they understand that now it's going to be very difficult. Business owners say, for example, that what would help them would be to cancel the municipal and local taxes. I think that for the period of the lockdown that is something that the state should do. If it was possible, for those who are ordered to be closed, to pay all their bills - that would be the right thing to do."

"The problem from the businesses' point of view is that there is so much uncertainty. It's not clear who gets and what they get. The state must demonstrate that people are actually getting grants and relief. Businesses must have a clear idea of what they are getting and when, and see that it is happening. The government must make clear that while they are fulfilling the instructions and not opening the businesses, there is a plan that will keep their business alive. Uncertainty has emotional and economic repercussions."

These decisions have a high cost

"Fortunately, the way that the system has functioned has brought us to the crisis in good circumstances. We came into this war with full ammunition in terms of macroeconomics. There is a high cost but we can't let families be thrown out of their homes because they observe the lockdown and were put on unpaid leave. That is not something that we as a society could live with. When their savings run out a million people would be thrown onto the street? I don't see that happening. The government will step in and help, so it must make that clear now."

"You must be wary of the image that what goes out of the till does not come back into it. The size of the till depends on tax revenues, and they depend on how we will cope with the crisis and what we will do to support the economy in order for those who have been put on unpaid leave can get back to their work place and that it won't be closed down. It's good to look after the till but if we look after it too much then it will start shrinking. We have to be careful about this and find the optimal point. The ideal situation is 'suspension of the economy on the day of the crisis' but that's a fictional situation. The question is how close to this is it possible to get."

"It's possible to think about a policy in which people will continue to receive a salary as if they had not been put on unpaid leave, so that everybody will carry some of the burden. Relative to the estimates of the cost to the economy and how much the state is paying from the budget, it doesn't seem like a bad ratio. Should unemployment pay be raised relatively speaking? There is a trade-off between speed and precision. There will be those who need and won't get and that's a problem. It's possible that we will need to improve the plan as we move forward."

As of now, the government isn't in a rush to create such a crutch

"We have scars from irresponsible economic behavior, which led to hyper-inflation and the collapse of the economy in the 1980s. There is a tradition of fear of inflation here - it is not only low demand that is a problem but also high demand. Our DNA has been formed by that bleeding wound that almost killed us and led to a situation in which it is most important to protect the coffers. That's fine in times of peace but at the moment we are at war. Just as you open up the faucet during a war, we are protecting lives today and so we have to turn on the faucet a little bit and let go, responsibly of course. Now is the time to save and reduce the debt to GDP ratio."

The government is asking us to take loans and is demanding tax on the loans

There is always an advantage in not giving exact details by those setting policy, but in macroeconomic terms there is no better way than killing an economy than putting it into uncertainty about the future. Uncertainty regarding the details and implementation of the government plan must be immediately reduced. It should be state clearly: We have expanded entitlements and they will stay in place for the entire time that you are at home."

In less than a month, about one million unemployed have been sent to the job center

"We have reached a situation unlike any other in history. There were wars in which civilians were bombed but nobody has ever ordered businesses to be closed and prohibited consumers from going out. Overnight revenue fell through regulation to zero. I don't understand why the media made a scoop out of the million unemployed, as though it was surprising. What you expected less? I was amazed that we were only talking about one million people, that is to say about a quarter of the work force in Israel. That means that three quarters of the work force are still working."

What will Israel's economy look like after the crisis?

If the lockdown will begin to ease after the Passover holiday then the damage will be relatively limited. If we find that the lockdown has to be tightened and there is no end in sight, then the economy will come out of it differently. But ultimately, we get past everything; there have been wars and there have been problems and in the end the economy recovers. Even in normal times businesses close every day. That's part of a dynamic economy. Now that has accelerated. In the first month, the weakest businesses will collapse, and some of that is okay, it would have happened some time anyway. In the second and third months stronger business will collapse, and that's not okay. In a dynamic economy there is always a turnover."

Trump's smart move

Heffetz is observing closely from afar what is happening in the US. "Trump declared that what would be considered a success by the federal administration in terms of the number of dead is 100,000. Look what a smart move. Our natural point of reference was China, where the population is five times larger than in the US, and they are supposed to be in a worse situation so by comparison the number of dead in the US should be less than 1,000. But China is a dictatorship. Leave it out. If we compare to Germany then the number of dead in the US should be 3,000. What did Trump do? He threw out a point of reference that was astronomical so that we wouldn't compare him to Germany. We will compare with the 100,000.

It seems that in the US they rushed to respond so as not to deepen the recession that is on the way.

"It's very good that they were quick to respond but for that speed there is a price - all sorts of tricksters and predators have sneaked into the plan, like the transfer of tax returns worth billions to large real estate owners. But it is clear that they have learned something from the 2008 crisis. If in 2008 there had not been a determined and unprecedented response in its scope by the Federal Reserve and a relatively determined response by the US administration, we could have found ourselves in a deeper slump. There was a determined response and in the end there was a crisis of six quarters and then we got back to the longest period of growth in US history. Now too, there are all the elements of a really bad crisis. But if the policy makers were procrastinating, it could lead to a very serious recession. That could still happen but the countries of the world have moved swiftly into action and put together large aid packages of historical proportions."

When you look at how the crisis is being handled around the world, what especially worries you?

"The intrusion of the state into our lives has grown due to the crisis. If we give state's legitimacy to track us, to intervene more in the markets, will the state be so quick to forego the ability to track us? If we monitor the sick, then maybe it's also worthwhile tracking political activists. We are currently under fire and we have to work quickly but we must also be wary and be certain that we can turn the clock back. We are also seeing the state budgets growing and they will stay large and other processes that are fine under fire but when the war is also things don't always return to what they were."

On the other hand, good things will also grow out of this crisis. We've been given a reminder that our existence here is not assured and that we are not as strong as we think. We are a vulnerable species and it is worthwhile thinking about preserving our ability to live as humans on the planet. Maybe the dialogue will change and we will begin to talk about readiness for the next virus and perhaps also about other large challenges like the climate crisis."

