Perion claims success for cookieless Mercedes campaign

Israeli advertising technology company Perion Network (Nasdaq: PERI; TASE: PERI) has announced the results of a digital advertising campaign for Mercedes-Benz USA, which is responsible for distribution, marketing and customer service for all Mercedes-Benz products in the United States.

"We are thrilled by the validation of SORT by a global icon like MBUSA. Mercedes is part of huge trend of leading advertisers who recognize that consumer increasingly favor brands that protect their privacy," said Doron Gerstel, CEO of Perion. "We will continue and invest to lead this trend by providing privacy first targeting technology and superior performance results."

Ashley Epperson, Media Supervisor at Mercedes-Benz USA said, "Utilizing Undertone’s immersive High Impact formats including Live CTV, coupled with their latest privacy-compliant targeting solution, SORT we were able to stand out across all screens, reach entirely new audiences and see a 70% increase in brand interactions."

SORT was A/B tested against both third-party cookies and contextual targeting. According to Perion, in both cases, starting in February 2022 and continuing through July, SORT outperformed the other tactics by 58% in click-through rates (CTR) - all which generated significant traffic to the CPO landing page. "The technology delivered exceptional success with over two-times the delivery against conventional methods while protecting consumer privacy and providing total anonymity by not tracking or storing user data," the company’s announcement said.

SORT analyzes real-time, cookieless data signals to identify users with shared traits and classify them into a "Smart Group". The data signals provide information on the user the moment they land on a page. People who share attributes respond similarly to advertisements, allowing Undertone to predict performance and optimize the campaign.

