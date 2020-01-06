Perion sees EBITDA beating guidance

Digital branding company Perion Network Ltd. (Nasdaq:PERI: TASE:PERI) Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI)has announced that, on the basis of preliminary and unaudited results, it expects its adjusted EBITDA for 2019 to exceed its previously issued guidance of $25 to $27 million and reach at least $30 million.

The company says that the improvement is the result of higher revenues than expected. It is due to release financial results on February 12.

