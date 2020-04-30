search
Perrigo surpasses preliminary Q1 results

30 Apr, 2020 20:18
The company saw 14% revenue growth in the first quarter to over $1.3 billion, but has suspended its annual guidance.

Pharmaceuticals company Perrigo Company plc beat its guidance for the first quarter of the year, but has suspended its annual guidance because of the uncertainty created by the Covid-19 crisis. In its financials released today, Perrigo surpassed the preliminary figures it published a few weeks ago.

The first quarter ended with revenue of over $1.3 billion, representing growth of 14.2% in comparison with the corresponding quarter. Operating profit on a GAAP basis was $145.7 million. Perrigo's preliminary results indicated operating profit of $140-145 million. On a non-GAAP basis, operating profit in the quarter was $225.2 million, above the upper end of the range in the preliminary results.

Net profit on a GAAP basis was $106 million, which compares with $63.9 million in the corresponding quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, net profit was $157 million, or $1.14 per share, ahead of the analysts' consensus estimate.

Perrigo underwent a switch of focus to what it describes as self-care (as opposed to healthcare), that is, consumer products for preventing illness and improving quality of life. Consumer Self-Care Sales Americas sales were $701 million in the first quarter, representing a 20.4% increase over the corresponding quarter. Ranir, acquired last year, contributed $55 million to revenue. In the rest of the world, this segment grew by 9.1% to $383 million, while Prescription Pharmaceuticals sales grew 6.5% to $258 million.

The annual guidance provided in the previous quarter, which is no longer current, spoke of revenue growth of 6-7% and non-GAAP earnings per share of $3.95-4.15. Perrigo has a market cap of $7.4 billion.

