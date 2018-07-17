Personal health data co K Health raises $12.5m

Israeli personalized medicine company K Health has announced the completion of a $12.5 million financing round from Mangrove Capital Partners, Lerer Hippeau, Primary Venture Partners, BoxGroup, Max Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners and Comcast Ventures.

The company also announced the launch of K, a free, first-of-its-kind primary care app along with a new provider network available in New York. K is the first app to use AI and the experience of thousands of doctors to provide free personal health information based on “People Like Me.” This more accurate, proprietary approach delivers insights drawn from how similar people were diagnosed and treated in a clinical setting. Leading independent New York City-based primary care providers have partnered with the company to deliver same-day care to users.

K Health is creating an enormous paradigm shift in personal health, demonstrating the power of AI to provide relevant health information drawn from real clinical insights. Fueled by a unique data set of over one billion health interactions, including physician notes, lab results, treatments and prescriptions, K is the first completely data-driven health app to be available to the consumer market. Now, instead of reading overly generic or outright misleading information online, people can simply use K to look up how doctors treated people like them when they had the same symptoms. Through K, users understand what people like them had and how they were treated before seeking care from a provider, cutting down costs and unnecessary time spent on research, appointments, in-person visits and more.

K Health cofounder and CEO Allon Bloch said, “We all know the feeling of waking up at 2:00 a.m. and researching our symptoms online even though we know it’ll only make our anxiety skyrocket, ultimately making things worse. Today, if you go online and search for something as simple as a cough, you’ll see millions of results ranging from the common cold to cancer. With K, we use real data from millions of people so you discover and understand the medical outcomes of people like you and have informed conversations with your providers about treatment options. It’s about time people had unfettered access to trustworthy health information backed by real doctors as opposed to the generic and confusing information found online.”

Today, K enhances its capabilities by connecting users with a growing network of forward-thinking independent primary care providers throughout the New York City area. Local users can share their K report in a HIPPA compliant manner with a provider through the app for a same-day visit or a free remote consultation.

Available for iOS and Android, K is free and HIPAA compliant. Users simply download the app and answer K’s questions about their symptoms to see how people with similar medical histories and biological traits such as age, gender, and body mass were treated in a clinical setting. Available for adults ages 18-85 seeking primary care, K equips consumers with the data and decision-making framework necessary to better communicate with doctors and make informed decisions about their health.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 17, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018