Personalized video co Idomoo raises $18m

Israeli personalized video company Idomoo has raised $18 million in a financing round led by Target Global and Disruptive.

Founded in 2008 by CEO Yaron Kalish, CTO Danny Kalish and VP R&D Assaf Fogel, the company is based in Hod Hasharon. Idomoo provides a versatile platform for the easy and rapid creation of personalized videos that help companies improve customer communication.

The new funds will be used to increase the capabilities of Idomoo's self-service platform, in addition to promoting business development, marketing and customer success.

Disruptive VC general partner Tal Barnoach said, "Personalized video is the future of customer engagement. Idomoo makes it easy for brands to deploy their own personalized video campaigns and enjoy superior engagement, conversion and retention rates."

Target Global general partner Shmuel Chafets said, "Idomoo is in great position for significant growth in the years ahead. Their platform's performance has been battle-tested with massive scale campaigns for the most demanding clients, proving that the technology behind this company is best-in-class. I have complete confidence in the company's visionary management team."

Yaron Kalish sees the new investment round, the company's third since founding in 2008, as pivotal to its continued growth. "We are very pleased with the outcome of our latest funding round. This overwhelming support from Target Global, Disruptive and our earlier stakeholders will enable us to continue developing our platform, explore new use cases and build stronger ties with our customers," he said.

