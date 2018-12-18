Petah Tikva industrial zone to undergo major expansion

The Central District Planning and Building Commission, headed by chairperson Shira Brandt, has deposited for public objections a plan for renewing the Kiryat Arie industrial zone in Petah Tikva. The aim is to give owners of available and built-up land in the area an incentive to exercise their rights, leading to construction and utilization of the industrial zone's currently unused potential.

Kiryat Arie is one six metropolitan industrial zones in the central region constituting its major business anchors. The plan envisions adding 1.6 million square meters of business space to the existing 3.5 million square meters in this industrial zone, making a total of 5.1 million square meters.

The plan also changes the rules for high-rises to allow construction of 30-40-storey buildings along Jabotinsky Road and Highway 4. Construction inside the industrial zone will be lower, while heavy industrial uses will be retained, together with space for offices and clean industry. The plan allows an average of 50% additional construction for existing lots in Kiryat Arie.

The Petah Tikva municipality originated the plan, which was recommended for deposit in the Local Planning and Building Commission in February 2017. After discussing the plan, the District Planning and Building Commission recently deposited it for public objections. The explanation attached to the plan states, "Among other things, the area is used for offices and high tech, factories, conventional industry, and handicrafts. The full potential construction rights in the area are not being utilized. Finding specific locations in the area is difficult, and there is a lack of active connections to the other parts of the city." It is also stated that the plan zones Kiryat Arie for offices, knowledge-intensive industry, medical business (biotechnology, clinics, etc.), industry and storage, commerce, laboratories, communications sites, display halls and fairs, sports and entertainment facilities, public uses, etc.

Kiryat Arie covers 2,200 dunam (550 acres) between Highway 4 on the west and the Em Hamoshavot high-rise neighborhood and the municipal stadium on the east. The area is bordered on the north by the Tel Aviv-Kfar Saba railway and Jabotinsky Road, through which the light railway will run.

Brandt said, "The plan adds a substantial amount of business space to Petah Tikva, which will help strengthen the city's economy. The site will have maximum access to public transportation, as stipulated in the Commission's policy."