Philip Morris cuts cigarette prices in Israel

Cigarette manufacturer Philip Morris international has cut the prices of three brands of tobacco and cigarettes in Israel. The most significant price cut is for tobacco for the company strategic new IQOS heated tobacco unit. HEETS tobacco price will fall by NIS 4 per unit to NIS 30.

In addition, the price of a pack of Marlboro will fall NIS 2 to NIS 32 and the price of a pack of M&L will also fall NIS 2 to NIS 28.

Philip Morris said that the price cut was part of its routine business conduct but in all likelihood it is in response to consumer complaints about previous price hikes.

It remains to be seen whether Philip Morris's rival follow suit.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 1, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019