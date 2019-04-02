Pini Gershon sells Tel Aviv house for NIS 30m

The former Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball coach has sold a five-room house in the Neot Afeka neighborhood.
Former Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball senior coach Pini Gershon sold his house last year in Tel Aviv's Neot Afeka neighborhood for NIS 30 million, sources inform "Globes."
The property was a five-room house that was built in 2010 in the upmarket north Tel Aviv suburb. The house is in a 580 square meter lot.
Gershon declined to comment on the report.
Gershon led Maccabi to three basketball European Cups and between 2006-2008, he was coach of Greek side Olympiakos, reportedly earning NIS 1 million per season. In 2013, he was the victim of a real estate sting, depositing about NIS 3 million, together with others in the account of an agent who was eventually convicted of fraud. Gershon was also a shareholder in a binary options company before the sector was discredited as fraudulent.
Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 2, 2019
Pini Gershon Photo: Tamar Matsafi