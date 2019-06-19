Pitango appoints 2 new partners

Pitango Venture Capital today announced the appointment of Idit Muallem-Yedid and Yair Cassuto as partners in its funds. Muallem-Yedid's focus is on growth investments alongside partners Isaac Hillel and Aaron Mankovski and Cassuto's focus is in early stage investments alongside partners Eyal Niv and Ayal Itzkovitz.

Muallem-Yedid has more than 12 years of high-tech and venture capital experience, with expertise in SaaS, data, marketing analytics, application infrastructure, eCommerce and consumer Internet domains.

Cassuto brings a strong technical background having served for eight years as a senior officer at Israel's Prime Minister’s Office, responsible for R&D of advanced hardware and software.

Pitango cofounder and managing general partner Chemi Peres said, "Pitango keeps expanding and this is a natural step for us to organically promote Principals to Partners. Idit and Yair have been instrumental members of Pitango’s Investment Team who have been expanding our perspective with their vast knowledge and multidisciplinary experience in the tech world. We are thrilled to have them on board as Partners, which is great news for our partnership in general and to both the early stage and growth funds in particular."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 19, 2019

