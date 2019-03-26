PitchBook again ranks OurCrowd Israel's most active VC fund

Jerusalem-based global investment platform OurCrowd has been ranked Israel’s most active venture investor for a second year in a row by Seattle-based market research company PitchBook Data Inc.

PitchBook compiled a list of the ten most active Israeli players in the local venture capital scene since 2014, examining the number of deals in Israel in which each venture capital firm took part; OurCrowd participated in over 138 deals in Israel during that period.

OurCrowd CEO Jon Medved said, “We are proud to be recognized, the second year in a row by PitchBook, for our leadership in the Israeli venture ecosystem. Israel is one of the world’s foremost venture capital markets, and the fact that OurCrowd, with its democratic broad based investor platform leads this market yet again is a testament that our unique model works.”

Ranked behind OurCrowd in Pitchbook’s top ten most active Israeli investors in the country are other Israeli venture funds, including: Altair Capital, with 111 deals since 2014; 83North, with 86 deals; Pitango Venture Capital, with 71; Magma Venture Partners, with 64; Viola Ventures, with 63; iAngels, with 58; Sequoia Capital Israel, with 57; Jerusalem Venture Partners, with 48; and Vertex Ventures Israel, with 42.

The report states that Last year, Israeli venture capital funds participated in deals worth an aggregate of $5.4 billion - the highest total in the last five years. Companies in the technology sector saw 53.3% of that funding ($2.89 billion), with healthcare startups raking in 28.2% ($1.53 billion). As of March 14, Israel’s venture capital investors have participated in 42 deals this year totaling $808.1 million.

