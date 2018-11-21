Plans unveiled to enlarge Roman Abramovich's Tel Aviv home

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich's plans to add a new wing and more than double the size of his Tel Aviv home have been revealed by Israeli daily newspaper "Yediot Ahronot." Plans drawn up by Tel Aviv architects Moran Palmoni and Iftach Vax show that Abramovich wants to add a completely new two-floor wing.

Abramovich bought the Varsano Hotel in Tel Aviv's Neve Tzedek neighborhood in April 2015 from Gal Gadot's husband Yaron Varsano and his brother Guy for NIS 100 million. The boutique hotel is in a 19th building with a preservation order, on a 1,500 square meter lot with six bedrooms. Abramovich will build on another two floors with six bedrooms, on empty land at the corner of the lot currently used for parking. He will leave an inner courtyard and add underground parking, "Yediot Ahronot" reports.

Abramovich has spent most of the past 15 years in Russia and the UK, where he owns Chelsea football club, although he also owns homes around the world including in New York and St. Barts in the Caribbean as well as several luxury yachts.

Following political tensions between the UK and Russia, Abramovich has not had his British visa renewed and he has not been seen at Chelsea matches since April. In May he officially immigrated to Israel but after a few days in the country he has not been seen here since either.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 21, 2018

