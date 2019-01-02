Playtech to pay Israel Tax Authority $32m

Gambling software platform company Playtech plc. (LSE:PTEC) has agreed to pay the Israel Tax Authority €28 million ($32.16 million) for tax owed between 2008 and 2017. The settlement followed an audit of its accounts, the company announced today. Playtech said that no fines had been imposed by Israel because of the audit and the additional charge would be paid over the next 30 days. The company added that the charges related to transfer pricing adjustments in relation to certain functions performed by the Playtech group in Israel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 2, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019