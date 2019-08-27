Playtika buys Finnish gaming co Seriously for $275m

The Israeli gaming company has confirmed to "VentureBeat" that it has acquired the Helsinki-based publisher of Best Friends, a mobile game with nearly 100 million downloads.
Israeli gaming company Playtika has acquired Finnish gaming company Seriously for $275 million, "VentureBeat" reports. Both companies confirmed the acquisition to "VentureBeat" but did not disclose the price of the deal.
Helsinki-based Seriously is the publisher of Best Friends, a mobile game with nearly 100 million downloads.
Based in Israel, a Chinese consortium bought Playtika for $4.4 billion in 2016.
