Police probe communications minister Ayoob Kara

Galei Tzahal (Israel Army Radio) reports this morning that Israel Police has opened an investigation of Minister of Communications Ayoob Kara. According to the report, the investigation centers on Kara's connection with a businessman, whose name cannot be published at this stage.

Kara responded to the report via Twitter this morning. "I have no problem with any investigation," he wrote. "Everything I have done has been lawful, and I am satisfied that my conduct has been honest and correct. I invite any entity to come and examine and to see that there is nothing, because there was and will be nothing, simply nothing at all. It's a pity that we keep being occupied by petty matters instead of with my many achievements as minister of communications in the government of Israel."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 15, 2019

