Plus500 moves up to main London Stock Exchange

Israeli online trading platform company Plus500 (LSE: PLUS) moved up to the main London Stock Exchange this morning from the secondary Alternative Investment Market (AIM). Boosted by the surge in online cryptocurrency trading over the past year, the Haifa-based company saw first quarter revenue reach $297.3 million, up 284% from the first quarter of 2017, while EBITDA rose by 418% to $237.3 million.

Plus500 was founded in 2008 by CEO Gal Haber and five others and raised $75 million on the AIM in 2013. The company's share price is up 1.42% this morning, giving a market cap of £1.867 billion.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on June 26, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018